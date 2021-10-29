Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 11.26am
GUM State Department store in Moscow is emptied as most stores inside were closed to visitors due to coronavirus (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
GUM State Department store in Moscow is emptied as most stores inside were closed to visitors due to coronavirus (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Russia has recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths as authorities try to stem the spread of Covid-19 by keeping most people off work.

The government’s coronavirus task force has reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. The latest deaths brought the total toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe.

Russia Putin ASEAN
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a non-working period from October 30 to November 7 (Evgeniy Paulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

To contain the spread of infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a non-working period from October 30 to November 7, during which most state organisations and private businesses are to suspend operations.

He encouraged Russia’s worst-hit regions to start sooner, and some ordered most residents off work earlier this week.

Moscow introduced the measures from Thursday, shutting playgroups, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and restricting restaurants and cafes to only takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure remained open.

Access to museums, theatres, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

Unvaccinated people older than 60 have been ordered to stay home.

The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by 39,849 on Friday, just below an all-time record reported the previous day.

The government hopes that by keeping most people out of offices and public transport the non-working period would help curb the spread, but many Russians rushed to use the surprise time off for a seaside vacation in the country’s south or to take a trip to Egypt or Turkey.

Authorities have blamed soaring infections and deaths on Russia’s lagging pace of vaccinations. About 51 million Russians — just over a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorise a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020 and proudly named the shot Sputnik V to showcase the country’s scientific edge.

But the vaccination campaign has stalled amid widespread public scepticism blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.

