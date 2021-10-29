Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zoo turns poo into power to heat tropical house

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.32pm Updated: October 29 2021, 12.38pm
(Paul Collins/Marwell Zoo/PA)
(Paul Collins/Marwell Zoo/PA)

A zoo has become the first of its kind to generate renewable energy using animal poo.

Marwell Zoo in Hampshire will heat its largest buildings, including the tropical house, using biomass technology which will save the equivalent of 220 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Waste from a range of endangered species – including Grevy’s zebra, the scimitar horned oryx and the Somali wild ass – will be used for the scheme which is helping the conservation charity’s aim of becoming carbon neutral by next year.

Dr Duncan East, the zoo’s head of sustainability, said: “Using heat in this way from our own animals is unique in the UK and as far as we know across the world.

Marwell Wildlife is turning poo into power (Paul Collins/Marwell Zoo/PA)

“The urgent need to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and leave these high-carbon sources in the ground means we can’t act soon enough to replace the oil-fired heating systems in these buildings

“Previously 600 tonnes of animal waste was taken off-site to be composted, and this came with a significant carbon transport cost.

The ecocompact machine (Paul Collins/Marwell Zoo/PA)

“We came up with the idea of biomass heat generation to reduce our carbon footprint and turn a previous waste stream into a valuable resource – achieving cost savings in the process.”

The animal waste is collected each morning to be shredded and mixed before it is dried and pressed into briquettes, which are fed into the boiler in the Energy for Life: Tropical House which is home to a Linne’s two-toed sloth, free-flying tropical birds and crocodile monitor lizards.

