Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Stephen Port planted fake suicide note on victim to cover tracks, inquest told

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.51pm Updated: October 29 2021, 1.11pm
Serial killer Stephen Port was jailed for life for four murders in 2016 (Met Police/PA)
Serial killer Stephen Port was jailed for life for four murders in 2016 (Met Police/PA)

Stephen Port planted a fake suicide note on his third victim, framing him for the drug-related death of another young, gay man murdered by the serial killer, an inquest jury has heard.

The drug-sex predator sought to distance himself from the death of Gabriel Kovari, his second victim, by scribbling an apologetic note and placing it on the dead body of Daniel Whitworth, 21, in order to make it seem like an apparent manslaughter-suicide.

The murders happened three weeks apart in near-identical circumstances, a short distance from Port’s ground-floor flat in Barking, east London.

Pornography-obsessed Port, now 46, killed four people during a 16-month murder spree in 2014 and 2015, before being brought to a halt.

Stephen Port murders
Daniel Whitworth, 21, Jack Taylor, 25, Anthony Walgate, 23, and Gabriel Kovari, 22, were murdered by Stephen Port (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Inquests into the deaths are examining whether police could have stopped Port sooner by acting differently.

The note, read to the inquest jury on Friday, said: “I am sorry to everyone, mainly my family, but I can’t go on anymore.

“I took the life of my friend Gabriel Kline (Mr Kovari).

“We was (sic) just having some fun at a mate’s place and I got carried away and I gave him another shot of G (drug GHB).

“I didn’t notice while we was having sex that he had stopped breathing.

“I tried everything to get him to breath (sic) again but it was too late.

Stephen Port fake note
Stephen Port faked a suicide note and left it on the body of his third victim Daniel Whitworth (Met Police/PA)

“It was an accident but I blame myself for what happened and I didn’t tell my family I went out.”

The handwritten note, on a sheet of A4 paper and wrapped in a protective plastic sheet found on Mr Whitworth’s body, added: “I know I would go to prison if I go to the police and I cannot do that to my family and at least this way I can at least be with Gabriel again. I hope he will forgive me.

“BTW (by the way). Please do not blame the guy I was with last night.

“We only had sex then I left. He knows nothing of what I have done.

“I have taken what G I had left with sleeping pills, so if does kill me it is what I deserve.

“Feeling dizzy now as took 10 minutes ago, so hoping you understand my writing.

Stephen Port murders
A large maple tree in a corner of a cemetery in Barking, east London, where the bodies of Gabriel Kovari, 22, and Daniel Whitworth, 21, were found (Emily Pennink/PA)

“I dropped my phone on way here, so should be in the grass somewhere.

“Sorry to everyone. Love always. Daniel PW.”

It was not until much later that it became clear Port was responsible for the note.

Inquest jurors previously heard Port, a bus depot chef who was said to have “a revolving door of boys coming and going”, had told a neighbour that 22-year-old Mr Kovari has “died in Spain” in mysterious circumstances in order to cover his murderous tracks.

Port was jailed for life in 2016 after being convicted of murdering Anthony Walgate, 23, Mr Kovari, Mr Whitworth, and Jack Taylor, 25, by plying them with fatal doses of GHB, as well as a number of rapes.

The inquests continue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]