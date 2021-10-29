Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 1.22pm
A paramilitary soldier patrols past a shop that was set on fire in Rowa village, about 135 miles from Agartala, in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura (Panna Ghosh/AP)
A paramilitary soldier patrols past a shop that was set on fire in Rowa village, about 135 miles from Agartala, in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura (Panna Ghosh/AP)

Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh earlier this month.

State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported.

Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalised since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported.

“Some troublemakers are hellbent on disturbing peace and communal harmony in Tripura,” said senior police officer Bhanupada Chakraborty, adding that the situation was under control.

Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties following a protest rally on Tuesday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or VHP, a hard-line Hindu nationalist group with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

It is not known if the attackers were members of the VHP.

Vinod Bansal, the VHP’s national spokesperson, denied that its members were involved in the attacks.

“We did not attack anyone. We were peacefully protesting against anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh,” he said.

In Bangladesh, at least six Hindus were killed and hundreds of houses and businesses torched on October 13 after an image posted on social media was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. The violence also led to demonstrations in India.

The Bangladeshi government was swift in its response after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to “hunt down” the attackers. It has so far arrested around 300 people.

Mr Chakraborty said police in Tripura have registered cases following the attacks but did not specify against whom. No arrests have been made so far.

Vinod Sonkar, a lawmaker from Modi’s party that rules Tripura state, said the government has set up a committee to investigate the violence.

Tripura borders Bangladesh and Muslims make up less than 9% of the state’s nearly 4 million population.

Mohammad Salam, a Muslim cleric in Panisagar town in northern Tripura, said hundreds of VHP members chanting anti-Muslim slogans stormed a mosque on Tuesday and ransacked it. He said they also burnt several Muslim properties.

“We are living in fear since then,” Salam said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier