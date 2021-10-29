Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Baby seals spotted in Norfolk mark beginning of pupping season

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 2.53pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The first baby seals of the season have been spotted at Horsey Beach in Norfolk.

The mammals’ pupping season spans from November to January, with the first fluffy faces being welcomed this week.

Volunteer wardens have been keeping their eyes on the grey seal colony to make sure that they are safe, and that visitors are not getting too close.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

In January 2021 it was announced that more than 2,000 grey seal births had occurred on Horsey Beach during the previous pupping season.

Seal protection charity Friends of Horsey Seals estimated that the count could be higher as Covid restrictions suspended counting.

“We suspended counting when the Covid-19 restrictions made it impossible for our counters, so we don’t have a complete figure this year,” Jane Bowden, a warden and trustee for the charity, said in January.

