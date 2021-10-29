Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graeme Jones to have talks with Newcastle's owners after Chelsea game

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 3.55pm
Graeme Jones will take charge of his second game as Newcastle’s interim boss (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Newcastle’s interim boss Graeme Jones said he would discuss what happens next at the club with the new owners after Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

A permanent replacement for Steve Bruce, who left the club last week, is expected to be appointed before Newcastle’s following fixture at Brighton a week on Saturday.

“I’ll have a chat with the owners and see where we are. No more than that and take it from there,” said Jones, who became first-team coach at his hometown club under Bruce in January.

“I think our job here, right now, is to make this football club as united as it possibly can be for the next manager that’s coming.

“We’re a point better off than last week and obviously after tomorrow’s game we’ll see where we are, but the new guy needs to walk into a really healthy football club with 52,000 people plus 20 players and staff pulling in the same direction and that’s my target.”

Jones, who said his own future at Newcastle was assured, admitted he will have to keep his emotions in check before taking charge in front of a sold-out St James’ Park for the first time.

“There’s a lot of responsibility,” he said. “Honestly, you can’t go there with the emotions. Yes it’s my football club, first game at St James’ Park, but I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to do it to the best of my ability.

“So I haven’t thought about that. I’m thinking purely about the game and nothing more.

“What happens between now and January 1 is going to define our season and it would be remiss of me if I didn’t concentrate on the Chelsea game.

“We’ve got the Champions League winners coming here, so I’ve not thought about anything else.”

When asked if victory over Chelsea could make him a contender for the job on a permanent basis, Jones said: “If we beat Chelsea I’ll probably open a bottle of red wine with my wife and celebrate.

“It would be a huge moment, but I’m sorry to be boring, I’m not looking past that. My remit is just for Chelsea and I want to help my football club be in the best position we can be in.”

Newcastle have yet to register a first Premier League win of the season and sit second bottom of the table.

They drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace last week in former Luton boss Jones’ first game in charge and face a Chelsea side buoyed by their 7-0 thrashing of Norwich

Newcastle fans are expecting some major January signings following the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium’s £305million takeover, but Jones warned against making wholesale changes.

“I think we’ve got a good core here,” he added. “For different reasons we started poorly, that’s the truth. There’s nobody more important than the core group of players at this football club.

“I can assure you they care about this club. A lot of lads have been here a long time.

“I see January as an opportunity to help the group that is here. You can’t make wholesale changes. The most important thing is to get the best out of the core players here now and then January will be a bonus.”

Jones, who said he could not have wished for a better response from the players since taking over, added his squad was at full strength apart from defender Paul Dummett (calf) and midfielder Elliot Anderson (hip), who remain injured.

