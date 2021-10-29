Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Google offers financial watchdog £2.2m free advertising for anti-fraud measures

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 4.43pm
(PA)
(PA)

Google has offered the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) three million dollars (£2.2 million) in free credits to advertise anti-fraud services and consumer protection advice, the company has revealed.

But the search engine giant refused to reveal how much the financial watchdog has spent advertising on its platform previously, despite requests from MPs for the information.

Officials at the financial regulator had been critical of tech giants that have taken money from unscrupulous firms for paid-for advertising, then further cash from the FCA for advertising against them.

MPs on the Treasury Select Committee asked Google and Facebook how much they received in advertising and what actions they are taking to avoid unregulated products featuring in paid-for slots.

Facebook declined to say whether it would stop taking cash for adverts from regulated financial products not authorised by the FCA.

Meanwhile, Google said it had implemented a voluntary system to only advertise FCA-approved services, although there are exemptions for cryptocurrency or debt services.

MPs were keen to see if the services would refund the FCA money spent on advertising, but neither would confirm they would.

The companies, alongside Amazon and eBay, appeared before MPs last month and were questioned on whether they agreed with the FCA that the Government’s Online Safety Bill should extend to pay-for advertising and user-generated content to crack down on fraud.

On Friday, letters from the companies clarifying how they are tackling online fraud were published.

At their appearance, executives at the firms told MPs it would be difficult to implement and said they were already implementing measures to improve fraud detection.

An FCA spokesperson said: “The FCA remains in discussion with Google about its offer to provide ad credits to off-set the future spend by the FCA educating consumers about online harms, including through our ScamSmart campaign.

“We are talking to a number of online search and social media companies about how they can protect their users from exposure to online financial harm, including that caused by the placement of unauthorised financial promotions.

“We also want to see investment fraud to be included in the Online Safety Bill so that consumers can be better protected from scammers and fraudulent advertising.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier