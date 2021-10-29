Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football fan lodges appeal over conviction for racial abuse of Romaine Sawyers

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 4.53pm
Simon Silwood is appealing his conviction and sentence for posting an offensive message about footballer Romaine Sawyers (Jacob King/PA)
A West Bromwich Albion fan has lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence for racially abusing one of his own team’s players.

Simon Silwood posted a message saying Romaine Sawyers should win the “Baboon d’Or” – a reference to the Ballon d’Or trophy – following his team’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.

The 50-year-old was jailed for eight weeks at Walsall Magistrates’ Court last month after District Judge Briony Clarke ruled he was “not a credible witness” and had meant the post to be offensive.

During a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, Silwood’s defence barrister, Abigail Nixon, urged Judge Jonathan Gosling to overturn the conviction, saying Silwood is a “simple, working-class man and very far from a criminal mastermind”.

Simon Silwood court case
Simon Silwood was jailed for eight weeks after being convicted of abusing Romaine Sawyers (Tim Keeton/PA)

Silwood told the court he was no longer a West Bromwich Albion fan “because of these proceedings” and he does not “want anything to do with West Brom”.

The defendant, who was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and a total of £1,000 in costs and compensation when he was jailed, was charged following an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, who is the UK’s first, dedicated, hate crime officer within a football unit.

Opening the case at an earlier hearing, the prosecution said their case was that the message posted by Silwood to a West Bromwich Albion Fan Zone Facebook group “was intentionally posted and was blatant racism towards black professional footballer Mr Romaine Sawyers”.

In a statement issued after Silwood was sentenced for the “grossly offensive” Facebook post, Sawyers, who is now on loan at Stoke City, encouraged fellow players to report all racial abuse to police.

Silwood, of Randall Close, Kingswinford, West Midlands, has been granted bail until a further hearing on November 5 where he will hear the result of his appeal.

