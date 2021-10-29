Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers told to watch out for deer as clocks go back

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 5.02pm
Drivers are being urged to be extra vigilant for deer on roads after the clocks go back on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Drivers are being urged to be extra vigilant for deer on roads after the clocks go back on Sunday.

National Highways, the Government-owned company responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, said there was a “substantial increase” in the risk of vehicles hitting deer between October and December.

This is due to a combination of poorer driving conditions, fewer daylight hours and the annual breeding season.

The DeerAware campaign estimates there are up to 74,000 deer-related traffic accidents in the UK each year, and the risk increases after the clocks change at the end of October.

That is because drivers are more likely to be on the road when deer are most active, from sunset to midnight and the hours before and after sunrise.

Jeremy Phillips, National Highways head of road user safety, said: “As the clocks go back this weekend, journeys next week may feel different for many drivers even on familiar routes.

“This time of year we see an increase in the number of deer collisions and our advice is to take care while driving and look out for deer.”

Motorists are advised to check their speed and stay alert, particularly when they see a deer warning sign or when driving on a woodland or forest road.

They should dip full beam headlights if they see deer as the animals may freeze on the spot instead of leaving the road.

But they are urged not to suddenly swerve to avoid a deer as hitting oncoming traffic or another obstacle could lead to a more serious crash.

Department for Transport figures show 12 people were killed and a further 192 were seriously injured in accidents on Britain’s roads last year in which an animal or object in the carriageway was a contributory factor.

