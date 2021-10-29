Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Letitia James announces she will run for New York governor

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 7.01pm
New York Attorney General Letitia James (Richard Drew/AP)
New York Attorney General Letitia James (Richard Drew/AP)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has formally announced she is running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

Ms James announced her candidacy on Twitter, saying: “I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

A campaign video cited the multiple lawsuits she filed against former president Donald Trump’s administration and an investigation into deaths in New York’s nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first black person to serve in the role. She is expected to be a strong challenger against Gov Kathy Hochul, who had been Mr Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, for the Democratic nomination.

Ms Hochul, who is from the Buffalo area, entered office with a reputation as centrist who is working to bolster her ties to New York City, where Ms James’ political support is based.

Ms James was born and raised in Brooklyn and made her first run for City Council as a candidate of the liberal Working Families Party.

Before her bombshell report was released, prompting Mr Cuomo’s resignation, Ms James had been known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with former president Trump.

Since she became attorney general in 2019, her office has investigated Mr Trump’s business affairs and sued the Republican’s administration dozens of times over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other matters.

Ms James also filed a lawsuit accusing the National Rifle Association’s leaders of financial mismanagement, the latest in a string of regulatory actions that have delighted liberals but drawn complaints from Republicans that she has unfairly used her office to target political opponents.

While under public pressure in 2020, Mr Cuomo authorised Ms James to investigate allegations he had sexually harassed several women. The independent investigators she hired to conduct the inquiry released a report in August concluding that there were credible allegations from 11 women, including one aide who said the governor had groped her breast.

Mr Cuomo has attacked Ms James’ report as inaccurate and biased, denied mistreating women and said he resigned in order to avoid subjecting the state to turmoil.

Ms James has dismissed the charge that her investigation was politically motivated, saying Mr Cuomo should take responsibility for his own conduct.

