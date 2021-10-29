Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No racists in South Africa team, insists Maharaj after De Kock controversy

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 7.39pm
Quinton De Kock caused controversy after rebuffing a directive to take the knee (Adam Davy/PA)
Quinton De Kock caused controversy after rebuffing a directive to take the knee (Adam Davy/PA)

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj insisted “no one is a racist within our team” as they prepare to welcome back Quinton De Kock following the wicketkeeper-batter’s apology for his refusal to take the knee.

De Kock caused a stir when he withdrew from South Africa’s T20 World Cup match against the West Indies, rebuffing a directive from the board for all players to take part in the anti-racism gesture during the rest of the tournament.

In a lengthy statement, De Kock insisted he was “not racist” and explained his stance came from feeling his “rights were taken away”, but he has had a change of heart on taking the knee after clear-the-air talks with the board.

Maharaj admitted it has been a challenging week and, while he was unable to confirm whether De Kock would be back in the side for their game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, the slow left-armer was adamant the group are in harmony.

“We all support one another and respect everyone’s cultural, religious and spiritual differences,” Maharaj said. “I am a very religious person, so I know you’ve got to be accepting of a lot of things, and we respect that.

“No one is a racist within our team. We’re all in the team in a good space at the moment. It’s been a tough week, but I think it’s drawn us together and we’ve drawn some strength and inspiration from this.

“The boys are mature enough and adult enough to sort of adapt to the situation. I think the spirits were really high at training (on Friday).

“There’s that buzz and that drive that’s back into the team after quite a long two days. But yeah, I think the boys are in good stead, and our focus is back on the cricket for now.”

Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj believes South Africa can move on from the incident (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

In De Kock’s absence, South Africa overcame the Windies, bouncing back from defeat to Australia in their Super 12s group opener, while a win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday will boost their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

De Kock, an ex-Proteas captain who has played 53 Tests, 124 one-dayers and 58 T20s, is rated one of his country’s brightest performers and he could slot straight back into the team as wicketkeeper and opening batter.

“Obviously that’s down to the selectors in terms of whether he starts or not,” Maharaj said. “But I know that if he does get the opportunity, he’ll definitely slot back into the team.

“A person of his calibre, we know what Quinny can do with the bat, and he puts match-winning knocks on. It’s been a tough week for him, but he’s a very mature character despite what people may think.

“Quinny is Quinny, and we love having him in the team.”

