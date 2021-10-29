Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sally Challen condemns Penelope Jackson sentence as ‘appalling’

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 7.51pm
Sally Challen (Yui Mok/PA)
Sally Challen (Yui Mok/PA)

A woman who fought to have her murder conviction overturned after killing her abusive husband has said she is “appalled” by the outcome of Penelope Jackson’s case.

Sally Challen was jailed for life in 2011 after she was found guilty of murdering 61-year-old Richard Challen by bludgeoning him to death with a hammer at their home in Surrey the year before.

She was freed in February 2019 when prosecutors accepted her manslaughter plea on the grounds of diminished responsibility, after a psychiatric report concluded she was suffering from an “adjustment disorder”.

Penelope Jackson
Penelope Jackson was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A judge said the killing followed “years of controlling, isolating and humiliating conduct” with the added provocation of her husband’s “serial multiple infidelity”.

Coercive control became an offence in England and Wales in 2015.

Mrs Challen criticised the conviction of Jackson, who stabbed her husband, 78-year-old David Jackson, with a kitchen knife at their home in Somerset in February.

Jackson was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years for murder.

Mrs Challen said: “I am appalled, upset and I cannot believe that the dinosaurs in the judicial system and the CPS haven’t learnt from my case. My love goes out to Penelope’s family.”

She was joined by Harriet Wistrich, her lawyer and director of the Centre for Women’s Justice.

Ms Wistrich said: “The majority jury verdict and harsh sentence of the judge shows that there is a long way to go before victims of coercive and controlling behaviour can get justice and the understanding they deserve.

“There needs to be a radical transformation of the criminal justice system, which is still steeped in misogynistic myths and stereotypes. Women are punished most severely if they resist, whereas men who snap and kill for no reason get off lightly.

“Contrast this case with the recent cases of Anthony Williams, who strangled his wife to death and was sentenced to five years, or Sam Pybus, who strangled an extremely vulnerable woman, Sophie Moss, to death during a drunken episode of so called ‘rough sex’, who got four years, eight months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier