England’s David Skinns three shots off lead at Bermuda Championship

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 9.21pm Updated: October 29 2021, 10.13pm
Pre-tournament favourite Matt Fitzpatrick suffered a poor end to round two in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (David Davies/PA)
England’s David Skinns, who turned to delivery driving to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, played his way into contention for a first prize of £525,000 on day two of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Skinns carded a second-consecutive 67 at Port Royal Golf Course for a total of eight under par, three shots behind halfway leader Taylor Pendrith.

The 39-year-old from Lincolnshire is a veteran of the mini tours in the United States and earned his PGA Tour card for this season by winning the final event of the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour in August.

“I’m feeling pretty comfortable,” Skinns told reporters after a round containing seven birdies and three bogeys. “That’s half the battle out here, feel ordinary.

“I’m sure Tiger Woods felt every single movement was ordinary to him because he’s seen everything.

“That’s kind of where we all want to get to. We want to be in those moments, but have them feel like you’ve been there before. We go week by week.”

Pendrith carded an eagle, nine birdies and a solitary bogey in a superb 61 to reach 11 under par, a shot ahead of Patrick Rodgers who returned a 64.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and Ireland’s Seamus Power are five shots off the pace on five under, with pre-tournament favourite Matt Fitzpatrick two strokes further back.

Fitzpatrick, who won the Andalucia Masters on his last start, was also five under after following birdies on the second, fourth and 10th with an eagle on the 17th, only to double bogey the last.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield found the green in regulation but was faced with a lengthy downhill putt and could not keep his ball on the green before chipping to eight feet and lipping out for a bogey.

