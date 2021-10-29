Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Ranieri looking for balance after rollercoaster start to life at Watford

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 10.35pm
Claudio Ranieri took over at Watford earlier this month (Tess Derry/PA)
Claudio Ranieri took over at Watford earlier this month (Tess Derry/PA)

Claudio Ranieri must have thought he had seen it all in 35 years in management – but Watford have managed to surprise him already.

The veteran Italian boss embarked on his 22nd job across 19 different clubs when he took over at Vicarage Road earlier this month.

Yet not even the man who led Leicester to the unlikeliest of Premier League titles in 2016 had seen one of his teams ship five goals one week and then score five the next, let alone in his first two matches in charge.

Unpredictable Watford did exactly that, being thumped 5-0 by Liverpool before their thrilling 5-2 win at Everton last weekend.

So even Ranieri cannot be sure which Hornets side will turn up when they host Southampton on Saturday.

“It’s the first time in my life,” admitted Ranieri. “It was good because we conceded five goals and we were very sad, after Everton we were very satisfied. But now, clear the mind, there is another difficult match.

“This is my job. To maintain the same balance is very important. I spoke with them after Liverpool. I told them what we did badly but I also told them we can get better.

“Of course the result was fantastic and the performance was good. And finally we won in Everton – Watford have never won in Everton.

“Now I think Southampton will be a very difficult match, because I watched a lot of matches about Southampton. They impressed me very much.”

Joshua King was the star at Goodison Park with a hat-trick as Watford recovered from being 2-1 down to pick up all three points.

It was all the more satisfying for King given he had made 11 appearances for Everton last season without finding the net.

“Football is very strange,” added Ranieri. “There are strikers who one year score in every position, sometimes the ball touches the bottom and goes in the goal – and sometimes on the line with the ball you make a mistake.

“That’s football, I think it’s fantastic because it’s never predictable.

“The Everton match showed me a fantastic centre-forward. I made my compliments to him not for the hat-trick but for how he played for his team-mates. I want that from him.”

