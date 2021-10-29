Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 10.41pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Khloe Kardashian has announced that she and her daughter True have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality TV star, 37, shared the news on social media and apologised for having to “cancel several commitments” due to being in quarantine.

This is the second bout of coronavirus for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was previously ill with the virus in March 2020.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.

“Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

She added in a further tweet: “Be safe everyone!”

Kardashian shares three-year-old True with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier