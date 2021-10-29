Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles to join world leaders at the G20 summit in Rome

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 12.04am
The Prince of Wales will join world leaders at the G20 summit this weekend (PA)
The Prince of Wales will join world leaders at the G20 summit this weekend (PA)

The Prince of Wales will join world leaders at the G20 summit this weekend, Clarence House has announced.

Presidents and prime ministers are gathering in Rome for a meeting of the world’s leading economies being staged on the eve of the UN climate change conference Cop26, which formally opens on Monday in Scotland.

Charles will give the opening address at the summit in Glasgow and has already warned world leaders heading to Cop26 that action is expected of them.

In the Italian capital the prince will attend the welcoming reception and dinner staged on Saturday evening at the Quirinale Palace, the official residence of Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

Global Investment Summit
The Prince of Wales will join world leaders at the G20 summit in Rome. Alastair Grant/PA

Among the group who will welcome the prince and other leaders will be President Mattarella and his daughter, Laura Mattarella, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serena Cappello.

Charles, who last visited Rome in 2019 to attend the Canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman, will join the leaders for an official photograph before attending the private reception and dinner.

During the G20 summit Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge leaders of the world’s biggest economies to make good on their commitments to cut damaging carbon emissions.

Downing Street said he would say that the countries which had done most to cause global warming had to make themselves accountable to those nations now experiencing the most severe consequences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier