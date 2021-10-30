Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal to star in LGBT romance The History Of Sound

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 1.19am
The Crown's Josh O'Connor and Normal People's Paul Mescal will star in LGBT romance film The History Of Sound (PA)
The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Normal People’s Paul Mescal will star in LGBT romance film The History Of Sound (PA)

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Normal People’s Paul Mescal will star in LGBT romance film The History Of Sound, it has been announced.

The story follows two young men – O’Connor’s David and Mescal’s Lionel – who during the First World War set out to record the lives and voices of their countrymen, producer End Cue said.

An official description of the film reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives and while discovering the epic sweep of the US, both men are deeply changed.”

Mothering Sunday UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Josh O’Connor will star alongside Paul Mescal in an LGBT romance film (Ian West/PA)

Oliver Hermanus will direct The History Of Sound, which is based on the short story of the same name by Ben Shattuck.

British actor O’Connor, 31, and Irish star Mescal, 25, are two of the most sought after rising talents in Hollywood.

O’Connor is an Emmy Award winner for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in The Crown while Mescal was lauded for playing Connell Waldron in the BBC’s Normal People adaptation.

Hermanus said: “I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Paul Mescal is one of the brightest young stars in Hollywood (PA)

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.

“This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.

“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

Principal photography will begin in summer 2022, mostly in the US but also on location in the UK and Italy, producers said.

