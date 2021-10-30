Cop26: Why Charlton Athletic is a reason for hope after PM’s climate analogy

Boris Johnson said he felt the battle against climate change was like being 5-1 down at half-time but perhaps he can draw inspiration from an unlikely source: Charlton Athletic.

The Prime Minister was speaking ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow where he told reporters: “We have the ability to equalise, to save the position and to come back, but it’s going to take a huge amount of effort by the British Government, by all our friends and partners around the world.”

In a match considered to be one of the greatest footballing comebacks, Charlton managed to snatch a win from 5-1 down against Huddersfield Town in 1957 in the Football League Second Division.

Bill Shankly managed Huddersfield at the time (PA)

The Addicks, playing at home, had captain Derek Ufton taken off injured and were forced to play 73 minutes with 10 men as no substitutes were allowed.

The Bill Shankly-managed Huddersfield were only up 2-0 at half-time and Charlton drew one back through Johnny Summers two minutes after the restart.

But the Terriers scored three more to lead 5-1 with less than 30 minutes to play.

Charlton went on to score five goals in 18 minutes, three from Summers coming in eight minutes, as Huddersfield went down 6-5.

Stan Howard equalised on 86 minutes, but Summers set up John Ryan as Charlton won the match 7-6 with seconds left to play.