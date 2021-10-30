Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Cop26: Why Charlton Athletic is a reason for hope after PM’s climate analogy

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 2.17am Updated: October 30 2021, 2.31am
Charlton scored an unlikely win after being 5-1 down (Ashley Western/PA)
Charlton scored an unlikely win after being 5-1 down (Ashley Western/PA)

Boris Johnson said he felt the battle against climate change was like being 5-1 down at half-time but perhaps he can draw inspiration from an unlikely source: Charlton Athletic.

The Prime Minister was speaking ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow where he told reporters: “We have the ability to equalise, to save the position and to come back, but it’s going to take a huge amount of effort by the British Government, by all our friends and partners around the world.”

In a match considered to be one of the greatest footballing comebacks, Charlton managed to snatch a win from 5-1 down against Huddersfield Town in 1957 in the Football League Second Division.

Bill Shankly
Bill Shankly managed Huddersfield at the time (PA)

The Addicks, playing at home, had captain Derek Ufton taken off injured and were forced to play 73 minutes with 10 men as no substitutes were allowed.

The Bill Shankly-managed Huddersfield were only up 2-0 at half-time and Charlton drew one back through Johnny Summers two minutes after the restart.

But the Terriers scored three more to lead 5-1 with less than 30 minutes to play.

Charlton went on to score five goals in 18 minutes, three from Summers coming in eight minutes, as Huddersfield went down 6-5.

Stan Howard equalised on 86 minutes, but Summers set up John Ryan as Charlton won the match 7-6 with seconds left to play.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]