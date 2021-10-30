Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 30

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 2.53am
What the papers say – October 30 (PA)
What the papers say – October 30 (PA)

The Queen being advised to rest for a fortnight and the latest ahead of Cop26 are among the stories featured on the front pages on Saturday.

Words from the Prime Minister lead The Guardian with Boris Johnson saying that Cop26 needs to “mark the beginning of the end for climate change”.

The Times carries a quote from Mr Johnson likening the climate change battle to a football match – “If this was half-time, I’d say we were 5-1 down” – and adding China has appeared to rebuff his pleas for Beijing to do more on emissions.

The i weekend has an interview with Mr Johnson in which he accepts getting a result in Glasgow may be “incredibly difficult”.

And The Independent writes “the world cannot afford to wait.”

The Prince of Wales features on the front of the Daily Express, saying it is “critical” that people change the way they live.

“New health fears” for the Queen is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail after doctors ordered the 95-year-old to cancel public engagements for the next fortnight.

The Daily Mirror features the same story, adding the Queen will miss the Remembrance Festival.

To Brexit, and The Daily Telegraph writes the French prime minister has told Brussels the UK must be shown its departure from the bloc is “damaging”.

And the FT Weekend leads with French president Emmanuel Macron telling Mr Johnson his country’s credibility is on trial in a dispute over fishing rights and the agreement concerning Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile the Daily Star leads with a suggestion the CIA have said Uri Geller is “not a faker”.

