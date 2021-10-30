Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Harden finds form as the Brooklyn Nets defeat the Indiana Pacers

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 7.17am
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts after scoring during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts after scoring during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers (Mary Altaffer/AP)

James Harden produced his best game of the early season to help the Brooklyn Nets to victory over the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday.

Harden, who has struggled so far finding his scoring groove, converted 16 of his 19 free throw attempts en route to a game-high 29 points.

Despite giving up an early 12-point deficit, Brooklyn were able to tighten up defensively through the middle of the game, restricting the Pacers to less than 20 points in the second and third quarters.

A late surge was not enough for Indiana as the Pacers fell to just one win and five losses from their first six games.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony combined for 50 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak.

The game remained neck-and-neck through three quarters, but the veteran Lakers duo took charge down the stretch to seal a 113-101 victory.

Russell Westbrook added 19 points for Los Angeles, while Evan Mobley led the way for Cleveland with 23.

Scottie Barnes edged Jalen Suggs in a clash of the rookies as the Toronto Raptors narrowly beat the Orlando Magic 110-109.

Barnes, who was picked one spot ahead of Suggs in this year’s draft, finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in a thrilling contest which almost saw Suggs single-handedly complete a late comeback.

However, the Magic were ultimately left to rue a sloppy inbounds play at the final buzzer as they fell to a third successive defeat.

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings snuck past the New Orleans Pelicans 113-109 while there were big wins for the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

