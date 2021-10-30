Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Daniel Farke focused on ‘new future’ as Norwich seek response to Chelsea rout

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 11.25am
Daniel Farke has called on Norwich to bounce back from their Stamford Bridge nightmare (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Farke has called on Norwich to bounce back from their Stamford Bridge nightmare (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has challenged his players to “show some pride” in the wake of their embarrassing 7-0 drubbing by Chelsea.

The struggling Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League and without a win following last weekend’s thrashing at Stamford Bridge.

City’s next five fixtures come against clubs who began this weekend in the bottom half of the table, starting at home to Leeds on Sunday.

Farke believes his players are fully focused on upcoming tasks rather than dwelling on a harsh lesson at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s European champions.

“It’s always tough after conceding seven goals, it’s a result that hurts a lot and it’s pretty painful,” he said. “The first days are unbelievably difficult.

“We needed a few days to pick ourselves up but since the middle of the week I got the feeling that we’re not looking too much back, it’s more like focus on what we face in the future.

“The new future is Leeds and everyone is really focused on showing a response after losing a game 7-0.

“If you’re not there with your best performance, something like this (the Chelsea result) can then sometimes happen.

“But it’s also a bit like, I want to show some pride and also want a response, and that’s the task for Sunday.”

Leeds have also struggled for form this term.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to Carrow Road with just a single success from nine games and placed five points above their hosts.

Farke said: “We know that Leeds have done overall fantastic in the last two years.

“Perhaps not the best weeks for them in the bigger picture but we’re still pretty respectful.

“We also know in the home games against the teams that are also in the bottom half of the table we want to win points.

“We know when we are there with our best performance we definitely have a chance on Sunday and sure we want to be there with a top performance.”

Norwich will be without suspended defender Ben Gibson following his red card at Chelsea.

On-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour is back in contention for the Canaries after he was ineligible to face his parent club but Todd Cantwell, Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann remain unavailable due to injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier