Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after 2017 plan collapsed

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 11.37am
India’s Narendra Modi hugs Pope Francis (Vatican Media via AP)
India’s Narendra Modi hugs Pope Francis (Vatican Media via AP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart.

Mr Modi made the invitation during an unusually long, 55-minute audience with Francis at the Vatican.

Mr Modi is in Rome for the G20 summit.

There are roughly 18 million Catholics in India, a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of 1.3 billion.

Mr Modi’s hardline Hindu nationalist government was returned to power for a second term in 2019.

“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis,” Mr Modi tweeted. “I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted that the invitation was to visit “at an early date”.

The Vatican’s official communique said only that Mr Modi’s visit with the Vatican’s secretary of state was brief and that “the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed”.

It made no mention of the invitation or of the content of Mr Modi’s meeting with the pontiff.

Francis had hoped to visit India and Bangladesh in 2017. After negotiations with the Indian government dragged on, Francis went instead to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Upon his return to Rome from that trip, Francis acknowledged he had wanted to go to India but that “procedures became protracted, and time was pressing”.

But he said it was actually “providential” because “visiting India requires one journey: you must go to the south, to the centre, to the east, to the west, to the north for the diverse cultures of India”.

He said at the time that he hoped to go in 2018 “if I’m still alive!”.

Mr Modi’s meeting with Francis – which the Vatican closed to independent media, citing coronavirus restrictions – appeared warm based on Vatican photographs Mr Modi tweeted showing the two men embracing on several occasions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier