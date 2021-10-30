Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: Watford win was an important one

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.01pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Southampton’s single-goal victory at Watford as an “important win” (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed “an important win” for his Southampton side after Che Adams’ individual effort proved the difference at Watford.

Adams collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 19th minute.

Southampton had 12 shots but just one was on target as they secured a first away Premier League win since March.

“We are absolutely happy with the win, I think it was a very deserved win,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We had a very good performance in the first half where we had only one criticism – that we didn’t score more often. The game could have been finished at half-time with three or four to zero.

“The only thing I have to criticise in the second half is that it’s normal when you’re only 1-0 up to settle on the back foot and we have been a little bit too deep in these moments.

“Finally we made the three points and it’s an important win for us, absolutely.

“We’ve definitely had games where we could have scored more often, but the good thing is when you have more clean sheets then it’s easier because then sometimes one goal is enough.

“When you have to score two or three goals to win a game because you know you always concede one or two, this is even harder I think.”

It was a less eventful game for Claudio Ranieri after his Watford side shipped five goals against Liverpool only to score five themselves in his second game against Everton last weekend.

The Hornets remain without a home win since the opening day of the season, and despite their emphatic 5-2 win at Goodison Park are slipping closer towards the bottom three, with the gap now just three points.

Ranieri urged fans to continue their support and wants Watford to find some consistency.

“We had to improve our defensive way together, I know,” the Italian said.

“I’ve been working here three weeks and the Southampton manager is working since 2008 and that will make a difference, but I think we were too passive in the first half.

“The second half was much, much better. They put them under pressure. Maybe we deserved to draw the match because we had the chance with Ismaila Sarr and at the end, but that’s it.

“But we must be patient and our fans must be patient and take us with love, support us at this first moment because it is very, very important.

“I don’t want us to be up and down in the table…I would like us to be more consistent.”

