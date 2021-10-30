Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Roy Keane: Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were a ‘disgrace’ in Liverpool hammering

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.40pm
Harry Maguire faced the wrath of Roy Keane (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Maguire faced the wrath of Roy Keane (Martin Rickett/PA)

Roy Keane has branded Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw a “disgrace” for their role in Manchester United’s 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool last weekend.

The former United captain had his say on their Old Trafford collapse on Sky Sports ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Tottenham.

Keane blasted Maguire for “talking like a robot” after matches, ripped into Shaw’s current form and also claimed fellow defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not good enough for United.

He said: “United have so many talented players, particularly going forward, but a lot of their players defensively… Maguire and Shaw last week were a disgrace, a disgrace to the club. And these are established international footballers.

“Wan-Bissaka, I don’t even think Crystal Palace would take him back now. He’s not good enough for Man United. No feel for the ball, decision making.

“Man United over the years have had always had players with character, personalities. I don’t see it with this group.

“I heard Maguire talking during the week, he was like a robot. He was like ‘er, apologies to the fans’. There was no emotion behind it. And these guys are on the back of a good European Championships for England. They’ve turned up for big matches. But recently? Shaw has fallen back into his old habits of a few years ago.

“And I’m fed up with this chat after games of people apologising. Harry Maguire talking about ‘we need to come together as a group’. No, you need to sort your game out.

“If you’re going to be the leader of that group you need to get the basics right and do you your own job. It’s nothing to do with fitness, it’s a lack of professionalism.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier