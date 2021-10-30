Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles tells world leaders: You have responsibility to generations yet unborn

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 12.03am
The Prince of Wales is to make key speeches at the meeting of the G20 and at the Cop26 summit (Jacob King/PA)

The Prince of Wales will tell world leaders they have an “overwhelming responsibility to generations yet unborn” when he addresses the G20 summit in Rome on the eve of Cop26.

Charles, who has been invited to speak by Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, will also deliver the opening address at the UN climate change conference which opens on Sunday in Glasgow.

Whilst recognising that urgent action on climate change is crucial, the prince is expected to tell G20 leaders in Rome: “I am, at last, sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum.”

The heir to the throne will emphasise that the world leaders have an “overwhelming responsibility to generations yet unborn”.

Royal College of Music’s annual awards ceremony
The Prince of Wales will address world leaders at the G20 summit (Matt Dunham/PA)

He will go on to tell the G20 politicians: “It is impossible not to hear the despairing voices of young people who see you as the stewards of the planet, holding the viability of their future in your hands”.

Charles’ invitation is in recognition of decades spent highlighting the growing environmental crisis that the planet faces as a result of climate change.

After his speech, Charles will attend the launch, by leaders from the fashion industry, of a new digital marker for sustainability.

Members of Charles’ Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Fashion Taskforce will begin rolling out the virtual certificate that records each fashion item’s history; how it was designed, manufactured and transported to the shops.

Charles visits Lloyd’s of London
Charles will also attend the launch of a sustainable initiative for the fashion industry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The prince will be joined by members of his SMI, an organisation of more than 300 CEOs, which aims to unlock the commitment and potential of business to deliver solutions for the climate crisis.

The digital marker, which will be unveiled at the British Embassy in Rome, aims to allow key players in the fashion value chain, including manufacturers, brands, retailers, resellers and recyclers, to provide transparency and traceability of the products they sell.

Federico Marchetti, chair of the Fashion Taskforce, said: “This digital ID provides a genuine opportunity for consumers to make truly sustainable choices when they are making their purchases.

“In an industry that needs to do so much more to improve its impact on the environment, this is a huge step forward and only the beginning of the taskforce’s journey.”

