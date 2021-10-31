Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UN chief presses Sudanese army to reverse coup

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 8.29am Updated: October 31 2021, 10.19am
Sudan’s head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan,peaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Burhan said that some members of the government he dissolved in a coup could face trial but said that the deposed prime minister was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
The UN secretary general has urged Sudan’s generals to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup.

Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests, tweeting: “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements.”

He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

A protest in Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

The UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, said he had met Abdalla Hamdok, the deposed prime minister who remains under house arrest in the capital Khartoum.

“We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders,” he said.

Mr Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators to be held accountable.

At least three people were shot dead when security forces opened fire on protesters in Omdurman, a city close to Khartoum.

A doctors’ union said more than 110 people were injured by live rounds, tear gas and beatings in Omdurman and elsewhere in the country.

The overall number of people killed since Monday’s coup has risen to 12, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee and activists, and more than 280 others have been injured over the past week.

The coup came after weeks of growing tension between the military and civilians, and the generals had repeatedly called for dissolving the transitional government.

Pro-democracy groups want the deposed transitional government to be reinstated (Marwan Ali/AP)

General Abdel-Fattah Buhran, who led the coup, has claimed the takeover was necessary to prevent a civil war, citing what he said were growing divisions among political groups.

However, the takeover came less than a month before he was to have handed some power to a civilian.

He also claimed the transition to democracy would continue, saying he would install a new technocratic government soon with the aim of holding elections in July 2023.

But the pro-democracy movement fears the military has no intention of easing its grip, and will appoint politicians it can control.

The UN mission for Sudan is working to facilitate dialogue between the military and civilian leaders.

A military official said a UN-supported national committee began separate meetings last week with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Gen Burhan to find common ground.

