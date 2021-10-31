Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Johnson joins G20 leaders to throw coins into Trevi Fountain in Rome

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 9.16am Updated: October 31 2021, 10.06am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The leaders of the world’s biggest economies have been taking in the sights in Rome, visiting the Trevi Fountain before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change.

As the water gurgled behind them, the G20 leaders each threw a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film, most famously Fellini’s La Dolce Vita.

Legend has it that if you throw a coin into the fountain, you will return to the Eternal City.

The leaders included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian premier Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Italy G20 Summit
G20 leaders perform the traditional coin toss in front of the Trevi Fountain (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

But not all members of the G20 participated in the visit; notably absent was US President Joe Biden.

The fountain, which draws its source from Rome’s ancient aqueducts, went through various phases of design before its current version was inaugurated in the mid-1700s.

It depicts Neptune, the god of the sea, taming the waters.

Italy G20 Summit
The leaders line up for a photocall (Jeff J Mitchell/AP)

Built into a wall of the Palazzo Poli behind it, the fountain draws its name from its location at the confluence of three streets, or “tre vie”, in Rome’s historic centre.

The coins are regularly scooped out of the basin of the fountain and given to charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]