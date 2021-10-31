Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Crowds cheer as 650ft power station chimney brought down

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 9.49am Updated: October 31 2021, 1.33pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crowds of people gathered in the early hours of Sunday to watch the demolition of a 650ft chimney at Fawley Power Station.

The enormous structure, which has stood at the entrance to Southampton Water for half a century, was reduced to rubble using a controlled explosion.

Driving wind and rain meant people huddled together wrapped in warm coats and hats at Hamble Point.

Cheers went up as the chimney came down in clouds of smoke and debris.

A safety exclusion zone was set up from 5.30am around the site and surrounding area which was guarded by police.

The nearby B3053 and Footpath 46 between Ashlett Creek and Calshot were also temporarily closed.

Fawley power station demolition
The enormous structure has stood at the entrance to Southampton Water for half a century (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The poor weather conditions meant a live stream of the event using drone footage – organised by the chimney’s owner, Fawley Waterside – could not go ahead.

The tower’s destruction is part of a plan to create 1,500 homes, plus commercial and community facilities.

Alexandra Inman, 29, a charity worker from the New Forest, told the PA news agency: “I wanted to see the demolition as the tower can be seen for miles around and is a bit of local history.

“My sister and brother-in-law live in Fawley so I met up with them and walked to a local view point.

“There was a bomb raid-sounding siren at 6.59 and then the tower came down dead on 7am.

“The explosion was super loud and the ground shook.

“Due to the bad weather there was only a few of us who witnessed it from Fawley.”

Ms Inman, who has lived in the area most of her life, said the demolition “marks a new era of the area”.

