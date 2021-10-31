Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Passengers feared injured after trains collide in Salisbury

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 8.39pm Updated: October 31 2021, 9.37pm
Emergency services on London Road in Salisbury (Andrew MAtthews/PA)
Emergency services on London Road in Salisbury (Andrew MAtthews/PA)

Passengers are believed to have been injured after a crash involving two trains in Salisbury.

The incident happened when a train carriage was derailed after hitting an object, and a second train then collided with it when signalling was affected.

There were unconfirmed reports that a train driver is trapped at the scene.

Sources told the PA news agency that up to a dozen passengers may have been injured.

All passengers have been evacuated and injuries are believed to be minor, with the sources describing people as “walking wounded”.

Emergency services, including some 50 firefighters are at the scene close to London Road, Salisbury.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “At around 7pm this evening, the rear carriage of the 1708 Great Western Railway service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station.

“The derailment knocked out all of the signalling in the area. Subsequently, the 1720 South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton then collided with the Bristol train.

“There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders.”

The derailed train is believed to be on its side, but the South Western Railway train is upright.

A critical incident has been declared and the line will remain closed at the country end of Salisbury.

British Transport Police said a casualty centre has been set up at St Mark’s Church, in St Mark’s Avenue in the city.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]