News UK & World

Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 10.21pm
Joe Root, right, has welcomed back Ben Stokes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Root, right, has welcomed back Ben Stokes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.

Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.

Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.

Root told the Guardian: “I’d got an inkling. I’d had some good conversations with Ben over the period while he’s not been playing.

“It was just such a joy to hear him speak, you could almost hear his smile, if that makes sense, down the phone. You could tell he was so much happier within himself.

“Just the fact he feels he’s in a place where he’s ready to play cricket again is the most exciting thing.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes took a long break to recover his mental and physical health (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We made it very clear to Ben, it’s got to be right for you. You have to be in the right space to go and play, physically and mentally.

“One thing about Ben, he’s very honest, he won’t shirk any difficult conversations and he’s been true to that through the whole thing.

“We have been through a lot on and off the field. To see him now back in a place where he is able to enjoy his cricket again and feel more himself, that’s the best part of the whole thing. It’s just really exciting.”

