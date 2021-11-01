Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas wrapping paper designs for Big Issue unveiled

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 12.04am Updated: November 1 2021, 2.28pm
Special designs for Big Issue wrapping paper.

Leading artists have designed Christmas wrapping paper for The Big Issue magazine.

Pure Evil, Charming Baker, Jake and Dinos Chapman are among renowned artists whose designs are on sale.

The collection has been launched as part of The Big Issue’s 30th anniversary, in collaboration with Jealous and Enter Galleries.

The designs include Charming Baker’s Christmasaurus Rex, and Ideas Wheel for Lazy Designers from renowned graffiti artist, Pure Evil.

There are 300 signed limited-edition single image sheets of each artist’s design, priced at £49.99 each, or a pack of five sheets of regular wrapping paper for £7.99.

Pure Evil said: “After a mammoth brainstorming effort at the Hard Rock Cafe bar in Las Vegas I ended up with a list on a napkin of various design ideas and combined them to make this the ‘ideas wheel for lazy designers’ an innovative tool to aid the imagination when inspiration is needed.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of The Big Issue, said: “In recent years we’ve had many brilliant artists work with us and it’s raised thousands of pounds for The Big Issue in supporting our mission of giving those who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion a hand up.

“Now, to mark our 30th birthday, we’re delighted to unveil this year’s unique collection, which is bigger and better than ever before.”

