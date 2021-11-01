Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – November 1

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 1.27am
What the papers say – November 1 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – November 1 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The national papers are led by the world’s leaders gearing up for the opening day of the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror all carry comments from the Prime Minister as Boris Johnson pleads with his global peers to “act now” before it is too late.

The Guardian, i and Financial Times lead with a warning from the PM that the talks are “in peril” after the G20 summit in Rome yielded little progress.

Elsewhere, Metro reports dozens of train passengers had a lucky escape after a collision between two trains at Fisherton tunnel in Wiltshire on Sunday night.

The Daily Telegraph says European Commission vice-president Marcos Sefcovic has accused the UK of seeking “confrontation” amid tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Simon Cowell is stepping back from TV to spend more time with his family, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says bonfire night celebrations could be impacted by an “arctic blast” of snow and rain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier