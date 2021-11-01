Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Trio arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘targeted incident’ in Reading

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 5.29am
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing which police have called a “targeted incident”.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said its officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Romany Lane, in the Reading suburb Tilehurst, about 10.40pm on Sunday, when they found a man in his twenties who died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody, the force said in a statement.

TVP’s Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said he and his colleagues’ thoughts were with the family and friends of the deceased man.

“We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At this time we believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.

“A scene watch is in place in Romany Lane and local residents will see an increased police presence whilst we continue with the investigation.”

Those with information that could help the investigation were asked to phone 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and quote reference 43210492275.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier