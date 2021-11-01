Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2017: Sergio Aguero breaks Manchester City’s scoring record

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 6.01am
Sergio Aguero surpassed the tally of Eric Brook with his goal in Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Napoli (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Aguero broke Manchester City’s scoring record on this day in 2017 as he netted his 178th goal for the club in a Champions League victory at Napoli.

The Argentina forward surpassed the tally of Eric Brook, a record which had stood since 1939, with his finish in the 69th minute of the 4-2 win at the San Paolo Stadium.

Aguero, signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was making his 264th City appearance.

The then 29-year-old said after the match: “I am enjoying this moment, I am very happy. This moment has been a long time coming.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “When one guy achieved that – big congratulations.

“What he’s done for all his team-mates – he’s a legend in the history of this club. Enjoy it. Everyone has to be so proud.”

Aguero went on to register a total of 260 goals for City, the most memorable of which was the stoppage-time strike which sealed the 2011-12 Premier League title.

Aguero left City this summer having helped the club win five Premier League titles (Dave Thompson/PA).
Sergio Aguero left City this summer having helped the club win five Premier League titles (Dave Thompson/PA).

He helped the club win five league titles overall, as well as one FA Cup and six League Cups.

With his contract expiring, Aguero moved on to Barcelona this summer on a free transfer.

His final appearance before the move was as a substitute in City’s loss to Chelsea in last season’s Champions League final – his 390th for the club.

