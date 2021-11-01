Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Delay mandatory jabs for health service workers until spring – NHS Providers

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 8.24am Updated: November 1 2021, 1.55pm
Mandatory jabs for NHS staff should not be introduced until April, NHS Providers has said (PA)
Mandatory jabs for NHS staff should not be introduced until April, NHS Providers has said (PA)

Mandating Covid-19 jabs for NHS workers should be delayed until spring to enable the health service to get through the busy winter period, an NHS leader has said.

Ministers have been considering whether or not to introduce mandatory jabs for NHS workers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last week he is “leaning towards” making the jabs compulsory for staff in England, with around 100,000 NHS workers not fully vaccinated.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said that if the Government was to press ahead, it should delay until April to ensure the NHS can get through the “very, very difficult winter”.

Plans for mandatory jabs for staff in care homes in England were announced in June, with November 11 the deadline for workers to have received both doses of vaccine.

Mr Hopson cited cases in Cornwall where NHS workers have been drafted in to help the social care sector.

He told BBC Breakfast: “If we lose very large numbers of unvaccinated staff, particularly over the winter period, then that also constitutes a risk to patient safety and quality of care.”

Mr Hopson continued: “We know – and the chief medical officer has said this really clearly – that we’ve got a very, very difficult winter coming up and we know the NHS is going to be absolutely at full stretch.

“So it makes sense to set the deadline once that winter period has passed.

HEALTH Coronavirus
PA Graphics

“We know that January, February, often early March is very busy, so that’s why we’re saying today that we think an April 2022 deadline is a sensible time.”

He added: “If we lose very large numbers of staff over the winter period, then our ability to provide care is also compromised.”

Addressing the issue in social care, he added: “In mid June, the Government announced it was going to be moving towards mandating staff vaccination, and the deadline they said was mid-November, so there was a five-month run-up.

“And what we’re saying in the NHS is we need that length of run-up as well.

“You just need to look at the problems that social care providers are currently reporting and saying: ‘look, we are really, really struggling at the moment in terms of staff potentially leaving just at the point when we need them’.

“And indeed some NHS staff are now having to help out, for example in Cornwall, are having to go and help out in the social care sector to ensure that we can discharge people from hospital.”

Two staff groups which appear to have lower take-up rates are women considering having children soon and NHS workers from black communities, he added.

He said that trust leaders have been having “supportive, encouraging” conversations with vaccine-hesitant staff to drive up vaccine take-up, adding: “One of the things we’re saying today is please can we ensure that we don’t have to quick a deadline so that we can carry on that process and, crucially, we can get through winter.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have taken action to introduce vaccination requirements in care homes and we recently consulted on extending this further across health and other social care services. We will set out our response in due course.

“Vaccines are safe and effective and just under 80% of the UK population have already had both jabs to protect themselves against Covid-19. As winter approaches, we urge anyone who is eligible to get their booster jab now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]