Barry Bennell victims suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, judge told

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 1.04pm
Barry Bennell (Handout/PA)
Barry Bennell (Handout/PA)

Victims of paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell are suffering from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychiatrist has told a High Court judge.

Dr Andrew Mogg discussed the long-term effects of Bennell’s abuse at a trial on Monday after eight men who were victims sued Manchester City for damages.

The men say they were abused by Bennell more than 30 years ago while playing schoolboy football in the north-west of England.

They say Bennell was operating as a Manchester City scout at the time.

Barry Bennell victims
A general view of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. PA/Nick Potts

City dispute claims made by the men.

Mr Justice Johnson is overseeing a High Court trial in London.

Dr Mogg answered questions from lawyers relating to two of the men on Monday.

He said he had diagnosed symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress and depression in the two men.

Mr Justice Johnson has heard that Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions – four in the UK and one in the US – and is being held at Littlehey prison near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Barry Bennell's card
A business card given out by Barry Bennell in which he describes himself as Manchester City’s ‘north-west representative’ (Handout/PA)

He has been told the eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

One victim has told the judge that Bennell carried a City calling card.

Lawyers representing City say Bennell was a “local scout” in the mid-1970s, but say he did not have a role in the 1980s.

City deny that Bennell was an employee or in a relationship “akin to employment” at “the material times” and deny being vicariously liable.

Mr Justice Johnson has heard how the club had set up a compensation scheme more than four years ago.

