Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

CNN teased for suggesting COP26 is in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 1.28pm Updated: November 1 2021, 4.21pm
US network CNN has been ridiculed for suggesting that Cop26 is taking place in Edinburgh, rather than Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
US network CNN has been ridiculed for suggesting that Cop26 is taking place in Edinburgh, rather than Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

US television network CNN has been mocked for inaccurately suggesting the COP26 summit is happening in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow.

The broadcaster’s anchor, Wolf Blitzer, tweeted a photo of a temporary studio set up in the Scottish capital with the city’s famous castle serving as the backdrop.

Social media users teased the journalist after he appeared to suggest the event was taking place in the wrong location.

Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit.

“COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties”.

“It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

The journalist was mocked on social media after sharing the image.

Referencing an area in Glasgow, SNP MP David Linden joked: “Pictured in front  of Castlemilk.”

Former MP George Galloway added: “Er, it’s in Glasgow.”

Optician chain Specsavers was among the responses poking fun at the apparent geographical mix-up. They quoted the tag line from their adverts but changed the slogan to write: “Should’ve gone to Glasgow”.

The COP26 summit will see world leaders discuss commitments aimed at helping reduce climate change.

Blitzer joined CNN in 1990 and is the anchor of The Situation Room.

According to CNN the programme provides viewers with “in-depth reports about the political, international and breaking news stories of the day”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]