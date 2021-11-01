Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Veteran makes Afghan ‘buddy boxes’ to help refugees in UK schools

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 1.32pm
Veteran Mark Hill makes Afghan ‘buddy boxes’ to help refugees in UK schools (Mark Hill/PA)
An armed forces veteran has made ‘buddy boxes’ to help Afghan refugees learn English in schools.

Mark Hill, 52, a veteran and entrepreneur from Catterick, North Yorkshire, said when he heard the news of the evacuation flights to the UK, he wanted to help young Afghans entering the UK school system feel welcome.

The digital Afghan Buddy Box is a free digital resource created and designed in Microsoft PowerPoint and made available online for teachers to use in their classes.

It makes use of text, pictures and audio to translate Dari and Pashto to English, and is being used in more than 50 schools, including internationally.

“I’ve now got (Afghan) Buddy Box in a couple of areas in Germany and in France,” Mr Hill told the PA news agency.

“If you are coming out of Afghanistan… regardless of where you settle around the world, you still speak your native language.

“One teacher in Selby, North Yorkshire, got back to me and said, it was just a picture to see this young boy’s face when he heard his own accent, his own language.

“The only thing I had to work on was the host nation’s language, but this text to speech technology I’ve got, it’s so good.”

Mr Hill’s Buddy Box idea first came about in 2018 when he visited a school in North Yorkshire and met four children, three of them Syrian refugees and one Iraqi.

He spoke to the children in Arabic and noticed that “instantly the kids had beaming smiles”.

Initially Buddy Box started off as a physical carboard box that was filled with around 60 Arabic/English flashcards.

Original Buddy Box in 2018, which was a cardboard box that contained flashcards.
Original Buddy Box in 2018 (Mark Hill/PA)

The name came from UK schools’ buddy programmes, where new students are often ‘buddied up’ with another pupil who helps them to settle in.

The Afghan Buddy Box covers days of the week, numbers, colours, fruits and vegetables, school items, time, and more.

Mr Hill said the feedback had been amazing, adding: “If you have a simple, basic language to communicate with others in their language, it really goes a long way.”

