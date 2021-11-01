Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Hungary fans banned from Poland qualifier after Wembley trouble

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 3.26pm
Hungary fans have been banned from attending their qualifier away to Poland on November 15 after clashes with police at the qualifying match against England at Wembley on October 12 (Nick Potts/PA)
Hungary fans have been banned from attending their qualifier away to Poland on November 15 after clashes with police at the qualifying match against England at Wembley on October 12 (Nick Potts/PA)

Hungary fans will be barred from attending the country’s final World Cup qualifier away to Poland on November 15 after clashes with the police during the match against England at Wembley last month.

The Metropolitan Police said there was “minor disorder” from the away fans at the match on October 12 after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for what was described as a racially-aggravated public order offence.

A document published by FIFA on Monday confirmed supporters would be banned from one away match as a result of the improper conduct, with the Hungarian federation also fined 75,000 Swiss francs (just over £60,000).

Hungarian fans aimed racist abuse at England's Jude Bellingham, pictured, and his team-mate Raheem Sterling during the qualifying match in Budapest on September 2
Hungarian fans aimed racist abuse at England’s Jude Bellingham, pictured, and his team-mate Raheem Sterling during the qualifying match in Budapest on September 2 (Nick Potts/PA)

FIFA confirmed the opening of disciplinary proceedings the day after the match, and said in a statement at the time that it “strongly condemned” the disorder at Wembley.

On September 21 FIFA’s disciplinary committee had ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, with one suspended, over the racist abuse directed towards England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during the qualifier in Budapest on September 2.

The federation was fined 200,000 Swiss francs (just under £160,000) in relation to that incident.

Hungary had to play their home qualifier against Albania on October 9 behind closed doors.

In July, European football’s governing body UEFA imposed a two-match stadium ban on the Hungarian federation following an investigation into the behaviour of their supporters during Euro 2020 matches in Budapest and Munich.

The clash between police and Hungary fans at Wembley followed an arrest for a racially-aggravated public order offence
The clash between police and Hungary fans at Wembley followed an arrest for a racially-aggravated public order offence (Nick Potts/PA)

That sanction will apply to their next UEFA competition matches, which will be in the Nations League starting in June next year.

Meanwhile England’s next opponents, Albania, must play their final qualifier at home to Andorra on November 15 behind closed doors after disturbances during their home game against Poland, also on October 12.

The match in Tirana was temporarily suspended after bottles were thrown on to the pitch following a Karol Swiderski goal for Poland in the 77th minute.

