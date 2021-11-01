Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scientists reveal anxiety and scepticism about global action on climate change

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 4.03pm
Scientists reveal anxiety and scepticism about global action on climate change (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The world will warm by at least 3C by the end of the century, some Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientists have warned.

Nearly two thirds of those who responded to a Nature survey of IPCC authors said that they expect the planet to warm by this much.

However, some said the world might meet the target of limiting warming to 1.5C.

The survey, featuring answers from around 40% of the group of 92 scientists, indicates scepticism that governments will markedly slow the pace of global warming.

This is despite promises made by global leaders in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The findings come as the Cop26 climate summit begins in Glasgow.

Released in August, the latest IPCC climate-science report, approved by 195 governments, concluded that fossil fuel emissions are driving planetary changes, threatening people and the ecosystems humans rely on for food and other resources.

The Nature journal conducted an anonymous survey of 233 authors who are part of the IPCC working group.

The 92 scientists who took part did so in a personal capacity, not as representatives of the IPCC.

Sixty per cent of respondents said they expect the world will warm by at least 3C by the end of the century, relative to pre-industrial times.

And 88% said they think the world is experiencing a ‘climate crisis’, while nearly as many said they expected to see catastrophic impacts of climate change in their lifetimes.

More than two fifths (41%) said global warming has caused them to reconsider major life decisions, such as where to live, and 17% said it had made them think again about whether to have children.

While more than three fifths (61%) said they experience anxiety, grief or other distress because of concerns over climate change.

But the survey also had some more positive responses.

More than 20% of the scientists said they expect nations to limit global warming to 2C or less, and 4% said the world may meet the target of limiting warming to 1.5C.

The survey is reported in a feature in Nature.

