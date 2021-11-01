Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Indiscriminate’ shooting left one dead and two injured, court told

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 4.06pm
Sharmake Mohamud was the victim of a fatal shooting in north London (Met Police/PA)
Sharmake Mohamud was the victim of a fatal shooting in north London (Met Police/PA)

A man accused of shooting one man dead and injuring two more has appeared in court.

Ali Ceesay, 28, allegedly killed Sharmake Mohamud, 22, in Green Lanes, in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday September 21.

Mr Mohamud suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a man armed with a handgun got out of a Jaguar car and opened fire.

A passing moped rider was shot in the buttock and another man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were treated for their injuries and survived.

Other members of the public were said to have fled and taken cover during the “indiscriminate” shooting in a public place.

Ceesay, of no fixed address, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on October 27.

He was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

On Monday, Ceesay appeared before Judge Simon Mayo QC at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

The judge set a plea hearing for January 17 2022 and remanded him into custody.

Members of Mr Mohamud’s family sat in the back of Court One of the Old Bailey for the short hearing.

