Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

UEFA to take no action after investigating alleged Anthony Elanga racist abuse

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 4.54pm
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was allegedly racially abused while playing for Sweden Under-21s (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was allegedly racially abused while playing for Sweden Under-21s (Nick Potts/PA)

UEFA will take no action after investigating claims Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was racially abused while playing for Sweden Under-21s last month, it has announced.

The European governing body opened an investigation after Elanga alleged he was subjected to a racist comment from an opponent during his side’s European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Italy on October 12.

The Swedish football association (SvFF) says it is frustrated proceedings have now been dropped and will appeal.

SvFF general counsel Tobias Tibell said: “SvFF has taken this very seriously. It was right and important that both our staff on site and the player acted and told what happened to the referees and match delegates.

“We regret that UEFA does not now choose to take this to its disciplinary committee. There is no doubt about what the player has perceived and we will appeal (against) the decision.”

Elanga, 19, played the full 90 minutes of the match in Monza, which ended 1-1 after Sweden snatched an injury-time equaliser.

Elanga said on the association’s website, www.svenskfotboll.se: “I am of course very disappointed. I know what I heard and what happened.

Anthony Elanga
Anthony Elanga has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

“I hope the appeal can lead to something. I am grateful for the support I received from my team-mates and the association.”

A statement from UEFA read: “Following the investigation carried out by the UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector, a decision has been taken not to open any disciplinary proceedings.”

The SvFF also reported the matter to police but said in a statement it was “still waiting for feedback” on that complaint.

Elanga has made three senior appearances for United and scored in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier