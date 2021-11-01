Hailee Steinfeld discusses her starring role in Marvel’s Hawkeye

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hailee Steinfeld has described her forthcoming turn as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye as her “dream role”.

The actress stars as the Marvel Comics character who takes up the Hawkeye mantle from Jeremy Renner’s bow-wielding Clint Barton, after training as a member of the Young Avengers.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the 24-year-old said she felt lucky to have a played a series of strong young women on screen.

The Los Angeles-born star said: “My dream next role, to be completely honest, is the next role I’m playing, which is Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

“To play anything in the Marvel universe is a dream, but Kate Bishop is a character that I love so much and I’m so excited to bring her to life.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play some pretty badass young women. I feel so lucky to play young women who have a point of view and have a voice (and are able to) speak up, and make themselves heard and make themselves known.

“That’s something I’m definitely inspired by. I feel very lucky to play these characters.”

Steinfeld, who was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in western True Grit, also shared her advice for budding actors.

She said: “Do not let anybody tell you that what you’re doing for you, (the things that) make you feel good and make you feel the most alive; don’t let them tell you (that) that’s not right for you.

“Only you can decide what is meant for you. Live your life unapologetically and be yourself regardless of who or what that looks like.

“Just be you and be true to yourself. And stop at nothing for your happiness.”

Disney+ series Hawkeye begins streaming on November 24.