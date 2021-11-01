Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Online Safety Bill provides Ofcom with ‘right powers to keep big tech in check’

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 6.08pm
Dame Melanie Dawes told MPs and peers that regulating social networks will unquestionably be a ‘really challenging task’ (Ofcom/PA)
The Online Safety Bill will “broadly” equip Ofcom with what it needs to regulate tech giants, the watchdog’s boss has said.

Dame Melanie Dawes acknowledged that keeping social networks in check will be “really challenging” and suggested some areas of the proposed laws go tougher.

The Online Safety Bill is designed to make tech firms more accountable for user generated harmful content hosted on their platforms, ranging from child sex exploitation to terrorism – under the watch of Ofcom.

“Do we feel we have what we need to act and act quickly when we need to? The answer is broadly yes,” Dame Melanie told MPs and peers.

“We have clear safety duties. We think they’re well written, we have a few suggestions as to how they could be made even more specific in a couple of places.

“This is a really challenging task, there’s no question about that, but we do think that the bill gives us broadly the right overall things that we need.”

However, Dame Melanie warned that the UK’s enforcement could be at a disadvantage to similar plans by the European Union.

Speaking to the Draft Online Safety Bill (Joint Committee), she recommended that the bill should require tech firms to work with external researchers.

“There’s an opportunity for them actually, for the regulator, to set some terms for that and accredited researchers,” she said.

“And actually, the slight risk, I think that the European Union is going to make that a requirement in their bill, and therefore British research groups don’t get the same potential actually… that will disadvantage the UK if we don’t have the same powers that are going to be coming in the EU.”

Dame Melanie also expressed concern about calls for fraud to be covered by the bill, saying she is “a little bit worried about focus if we expand it too far”.

