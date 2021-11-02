Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People being ‘denied access’ to medicinal cannabis three years after law change

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 12.05am
Medical cannabis campaigners in Westminster before handing in a petition in at 10 Downing Street, London (PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is being urged to “deliver on his commitment” to ensure that children with severe epilepsy can access medical cannabis.

Campaign group End Our Pain said families were being left thousands of pounds out of pocket after paying for private prescriptions – despite a change in the law three years ago allowing certain patients to access treatment through the NHS.

The law change was made possible after several high-profile cases, including those of young epilepsy sufferers Alfie Dingley and Billy Caldwell, whose conditions appeared to be helped by cannabis oil.

Mr Javid, who was Home Secretary at the time, announced in 2018 that doctors were able to prescribe medicinal cannabis products, including for severe epilepsy.

But campaigners have claimed that only three NHS prescriptions for the type of medical cannabis used by Alfie have since been issued.

A series of engagements are to be carried out in Westminster on Tuesday to highlight families’ struggle for NHS access.

Many said they have have been forced to pay privately for treatment for their children, with some spending as much as £2,000 a month.

Alfie’s mother, Hannah Deacon, said: “I am immensely grateful for the help Mr Javid gave my family.

“He helped save my son and transformed our family life.

“But others remain blocked from NHS access to this vital medicine and are at emotional and financial breaking point.

“So on the third anniversary of the law change that offered so much hope to other families with children affected by severe epilepsy, I’m urging him to follow through on his commitment ‘to do all he can in this area’ and help these other families.”

Daniel Jennings, senior policy and campaigns officer at the charity Epilepsy Action, said: “It is disappointing that three years since cannabis-based medicines were made legal very little has changed.

“Too many families who could potentially benefit from these treatments are not able to access them through the NHS, forcing many to fund expensive private prescriptions.

“We urge the Government and Department of Health to ensure that policies are in place to allow clinicians to prescribe these medicines which have made a huge difference to many people’s quality of life.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with all patients and families dealing with rare and hard to treat conditions.

“The Government has already changed the law to allow specialist doctors to prescribe cannabis-based products, where clinically appropriate and in the best interests of patients.

“Licensed cannabis-based medicines are funded by the NHS where there is clear evidence of their quality, safety and effectiveness.”

