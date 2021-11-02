Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 2

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 5.48am
What the papers say – November 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Queen’s powerful call to action on the climate leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

An “emotive” plea from the Queen is carried by The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express, with the monarch urging world leaders at the Cop26 conference to “answer the call of future generations”.

The Sun says the Queen’s message contained a tribute to late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who the paper says she hailed as a “green pioneer”.

The Guardian reports world leaders have agreed a deal which aims to halt and reverse global deforestation over the next decade.

India has pledged to cut one billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2070, according to The Independent.

Meanwhile, Metro and the Daily Star lead with criticism of “billionaire climate activists” flying in to the conference on private jets, with Metro calling it the “height of hycoprisy”.

Elsewhere, the i and Daily Mail report MPs have called for an immediate pause to the rollout of smart motorways amid concerns over a lack of safety data.

The Daily Mirror leads with the “final journey” of a euthanasia campaigner.

And the Financial Times reports Barclays chief executive Jes Staley is stepping down following the preliminary findings of a report into whether he played down his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

