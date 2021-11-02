Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in five clinically extremely vulnerable people still shielding – ONS

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 1.00pm
Social distancing signage in Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
One in five clinically extremely vulnerable people have continued shielding in England after society reopened, figures suggest.

Around 22% of people considered clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) during the coronavirus pandemic said they were continuing to follow previous shielding guidance, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This equates to around 800,000 people out of 3.7 million people previously identified as CEV.

The ONS said a further 68% of CEV people were no longer shielding but were continuing to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

These include considering whether they or those they meet have been vaccinated, socially distancing with friends if that feels right, and avoiding crowded spaces.

Nine per cent said they were neither shielding nor taking any extra precautions.

The ONS surveyed 1,025 CEV people between October 11 and 16.

The data was collected during a time in which CEV people were not advised to shield and the shielding programme had ended.

The majority (89%) of respondents were aware that shielding guidance was no longer in place.

CEV people who were still shielding had significantly lower average life satisfaction scores than those who were not shielding.

More CEV people also reported feeling lonely often or always – with 10% saying this, compared with 6% of the general population.

Tim Gibbs, head of the ONS public services analysis team, said: “Though shielding has ended in England, many clinically extremely vulnerable people have continued to take precautions against Covid-19, with almost one quarter still shielding.

“This has had an impact on their mental health and wellbeing, with one in 10 reporting feeling lonely often or always.

“I want to thank everyone who has taken part in this survey in helping us to monitor the attitudes and behaviours of the vulnerable.”

