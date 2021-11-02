Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

World’s biggest shipping firm Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 1.15pm
AP Moller-Maersk also announced it was adding aircraft to its operations (Claus Bonnerup/Polfoto File via AP)
AP Moller-Maersk also announced it was adding aircraft to its operations (Claus Bonnerup/Polfoto File via AP)

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk, has reported a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high 16.6 billion US dollars (£12.2 billion), up from 9.9 billion US dollars (£7.3 billion) in the same three-month period last year.

It reported profits of 5.5 billion US dollars (£4 billion), up from 947 million US dollars (£694 million) in the same period last year.

Chief executive Soren Skou said: “In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the US and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity and expand our offerings to keep cargo moving for our customers.”

Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Gidden/PA)

The urgent need for more shipping capacity comes amid soaring consumer demand for everything from cars to furniture and labour shortages in the rebounding economy, leading to major backups at ports and higher prices. The supply chain issues have caused a shortage of key equipment – shipping containers.

In a statement, Maersk said its key ocean business was now “expected to grow below the global container demand” amid uncertainty around the supply chain logjams.

The company also announced its intention to acquire Senator International, a global freight forwarding company with strong air freight offerings.

And to expand its own air network, Maersk was adding aircraft to its operations, with three leased cargo planes to be operational from 2022 and two Boeing aircraft to be deployed by 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]