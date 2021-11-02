Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Root delighted with Ben Stokes’ return but still ‘managing expectations’

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.40pm Updated: November 2 2021, 3.46pm
Ben Stokes has been added to Joe Root’s England squad for the Ashes (Nick Potts/PA)
Test captain Joe Root has cautioned that Ben Stokes will need time to get back to his world-beating best, but believes the all-rounder’s presence in the Ashes squad has already given England’s hopes a big lift.

Stokes will be on the plane when England’s Test specialists and Lions squad head for Brisbane on Thursday after ending a self-imposed hiatus from the game, during which he opted to prioritise his mental health and rehabilitation from a badly broken index finger.

Not only does a fit and healthy Stokes balance the team with bat and ball, the legacy of his previous performances – not least his ‘miracle of Headingley’ against the Australians in 2019 – carries an aura that can raise the spirits of his team-mates and sow seeds of doubt in their opponents.

Root, who will lead the first part of the red ball camp while head coach Chris Silverwood oversees the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates, is delighted to have his right-hand man aboard but realistic too.

When the first Test gets under way in Brisbane on December 8, Stokes will not have played competitive cricket for almost five months.

“Although we all know what Ben is capable of, and it’s a huge boost to us as a squad, we’re still managing expectations,” said Root.

“He’s been out of the game a long time, he’s had a serious injury and he’s got a lot of work to do to get himself back to the Ben Stokes we all know.

“But speak to anyone within the game on whether they’d prefer to have Ben in their team or not and everyone would say they would.

“If there’s one thing we can bet on with Ben it’s that he’ll do everything he can to ready himself and then put in performances that help England win games of cricket.

Ben Stokes celebrates at Headingley
Ben Stokes took centre stage in the ‘miracle of Headingley’ in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s a massive asset in many respects, first and foremost his performances on the field and especially what he has done against Australia in the recent past. But also the way that he plays his cricket.

“We are going to have periods of play where it’s going to be very challenging. We’re going to have people stick their hands up and grab the game – he is someone who will always do that.

“He’ll lead from the front in that respect, he is a brilliant leader in the dressing room and people follow him. They look at how he works, how he practices, how he goes about his cricket. And they all want to go along with him.”

Stokes, speaking to Sky Sports News, attempted to downplay his own significance.

“A team in cricket is 11 players, plus the extended squad and all the backroom staff, so I know that one player doesn’t make a team,” he said.

The remainder of their 14-day quarantine will, following negotiations with Cricket Australia and state government, allow them to train together using the nearby Metricon Stadium as a base.

Instead of the usual warm-up games against local XIs, England will be carrying their own opposition in the form of the second-string Lions group, several of whom will be hoping to make a big enough impression to be kept on.

“That’s going to be great preparation, it’s a great opportunity from a developmental point of view for that Lions group to showcase what they can do,” said Root.

“We only have to look back at the two previous Ashes tours to know there have been injuries and this is a great opportunity for people to put their hands up and show what they are capable of doing in case anything like that happens again.

“It should be extremely competitive, which is exactly what you want going into a big series.”

