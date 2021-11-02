Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lewis Hamilton has the edge in battle with Max Verstappen, says Nico Rosberg

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.42pm
Lewis Hamilton, centre, alongside Nico Rosberg, right, and Max Verstappen, left, in 2016 (Tony Marshall/PA)
Lewis Hamilton, centre, alongside Nico Rosberg, right, and Max Verstappen, left, in 2016 (Tony Marshall/PA)

Nico Rosberg has questioned whether Max Verstappen will crack under the pressure of fighting Lewis Hamilton for the world championship.

Hamilton and Verstappen renew their rivalry in Mexico City on Sunday as they enter the final stretch of their fascinating title battle.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points with five rounds and 130 points remaining.

But Rosberg – the only man to stop Hamilton from winning the championship in the past seven seasons – says Hamilton’s experience could provide him with an edge.

Max Verstappen, left, holds a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen, left, holds a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton (Tim Goode/PA)

“Lewis has done this before,” Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, told Sky Sports News.

“He’s already won seven titles, he’s been in a title fight towards the end of the season nine or 10 times.

“But for Max it’s the first time, and that is such an extreme situation to be in because it is his dream that’s at stake – to be a Formula One world champion.

“You don’t really know if you’ll ever have another chance, particularly with the regulations changing next year.

“There’s a lot at stake and the pressure is on Max to deal with this because he is new to the situation.”

Verstappen, 24, drove supremely to take the chequered flag ahead of Hamilton at the last round in Austin.

Nico Rosberg was a team-mate of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Nico Rosberg was a team-mate of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes (Tim Goode/PA)

The Dutchman has won eight times this year, compared to Hamilton’s five victories. Verstappen also has six more pole positions than the Mercedes driver.

Rosberg added: “So far Max has been doing amazingly. One doesn’t even see that he’s under pressure, and it’s incredible how he’s dealing with it.

“You have the two best of their generations going head-to-head, and they are both in unbelievable form. It is so close, they are on the same level, and the cars are on the same level.

“It is important that they don’t make any mistakes. If one of them does, it is like a penalty kick for the other. I think it will go to the wire in Abu Dhabi.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier